UFC 315 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot title fight

By Cole Shelton - May 8, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 315 on Saturday in Montreal, Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot. Heading into the fight, Shevcheko is a +118 underdog while the challenger is a -150 favorite on FanDuel.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the women’s flyweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Shevchenki defends her belt as they are surprised she’s the underdog and will get her hand raised by decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot:

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko by decision. She will mix it up with her striking and wrestling to win. I just think it’s hard to pick against here, especially at flyweight.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: This should be a close fight. I have to go with Shevchenko, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Fiorot got the win.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: Valentina Shevchenko. I just think it’s too hard to pick against her, especially at 125. Fiorot has looked good, but I think Shevchenko will use her grappling to get the win.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I like Shevchenko. She’s the more well-rounded fighter and will be able to get the win that way. Probably by decision, Fiorot is a tough out and has shown she can take some shots.

Chris Gutierrez, UFC bantamweight: Valentina is one of the best for a reason. She has harder fights and is super well-rounded. I think she gets the win here, as the experience in the championship rounds will be the difference.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Shevchenko by decision. I think she mixes in the wrestling to get the win that way. Fiorot has to keep it standing and even on the feet, Shevchenko is tough to beat.

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Dan Ige, Modestas Bukauskas, Thiago Moises, Julian Erosa, Chris Gutierrez, Dustin Jacoby

Fighters picking Manon Fiorot: None

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

