UFC 315 | Pro fighters make their picks for Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena title fight

In the main event of UFC 315, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Belal Muhammad takes on Jack Della Maddalena. Heading into the fight, Muhammad is a -188 favorite while the challenger is a +146 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the welterweight title fight. The pros are unanimous in thinking Muhammad’s pace and wrestling will be too much as he will defend his belt, most likely by decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena:

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Belal by decision. He can outwrestle Jack. We saw Gilbert have success against JDM, and Belal is relentless and has the pace that he can take down Jack and win a clear-cut decision.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Belal Muhammad will get the win. He has superior wrestling, and I think he will do what he did to Leon to Jack. Jack really has a round or two to knock him out.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Belal Muhammad. I think he can outwrestle Jack and win the later rounds. Jack has to knock him out, and Belal has a good chin.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Man, Belal is looking good. His boxing looks better and has a relentless pace. I think Muhammad will be able to outwork Jack and defend his belt.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m taking Belal Muhammad by decision.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Belal Muhammad. I think he’ll use his wrestling and grappling to control the fight and win a clear-cut decision.

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: Belal is too good and is too well-rounded. He will be able to take Della Maddalena down and will be able to get a decision win here.

***

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: Dan Ige, Modestas Bukauskas, Thiago Moises, Julian Erosa, Dustin Jacoby, Chase Hooper, Gillian Robertson

Fighters picking Jack Della Maddalena: None