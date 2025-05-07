Modestas Bukauskas eyes stoppage win in an “explosive” fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315: “Steal the show”
Modestas Bukauskas is expecting a wild and explosive fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315.
After Bukauskas and Cutelaba both won at UFC Seattle, he called for the fight as he thought it would be exciting and would make sense. The UFC agreed and made the fight quickly as the two will fight not even three months later.
“It sort of just made sense,” Bukauskas said to BJPENN.com. “I remember looking at that fight between Aslan and Cutelaba. I thought that if I won, they would give me the winner of that fight, and that is what I called for. It just makes sense. You want to work up the ranks, and this is the way to do it against guys who are winning their fights and getting finishes. Let’s see who is going to make their mark towards the top-15.”
Entering the fight at UFC 315, Modestas Bukauskas knows Cutelaba is aggressive and a kill-or-be-killed fighter, which makes it interesting.
With that, Bukauskas is expecting a fun fight on the feet and one that has plenty of hype to not only get a bonus but steal the show as the fight everyone is talking about on Sunday.
Modstas Bukauskas is expecting an explosive fight at UFC 315
“I definitely think this is going to be an entertaining fight,” Bukauskas said. “Ultimately, he can do a bit of everything. He is going to come out all guns blazing, swinging, but so will I. That is what will make it an explosive and entertaining fight for this one… We have to be coming out of there with a bonus. You put us two in there in the middle of the cage, it’s a surefire way for an explosive matchup. I feel like we can steal the show.”
Although Modestas Bukauskas knows Ion Cutelaba can end fights in a hurry, he is confident in his skills. Bukauskas believes he will be able to land the better shots and eventually finish Cutelaba to get a statement win at UFC 315.
“He will start very fast and very aggressively as he always does. He has become more patient, but ultimately, I see myself taking the victory. I see myself getting the finish and getting out of there with my hand raised and moving on towards the top-15,” Bukauskas said.
If Modestas Bukauskas gets her hand raised at UFC 315, the goal is to get a ranked opponent next time out.
“This is a fight to get me a ranked opponent. That is where I want to go, top-15, top-10, go towards the belt. A win will get me a ranked opponent,” Bukauskas said.
