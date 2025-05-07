Modestas Bukauskas eyes stoppage win in an “explosive” fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315: “Steal the show”

Modestas Bukauskas is expecting a wild and explosive fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315.

After Bukauskas and Cutelaba both won at UFC Seattle, he called for the fight as he thought it would be exciting and would make sense. The UFC agreed and made the fight quickly as the two will fight not even three months later.

“It sort of just made sense,” Bukauskas said to BJPENN.com. “I remember looking at that fight between Aslan and Cutelaba. I thought that if I won, they would give me the winner of that fight, and that is what I called for. It just makes sense. You want to work up the ranks, and this is the way to do it against guys who are winning their fights and getting finishes. Let’s see who is going to make their mark towards the top-15.”

Entering the fight at UFC 315, Modestas Bukauskas knows Cutelaba is aggressive and a kill-or-be-killed fighter, which makes it interesting.

With that, Bukauskas is expecting a fun fight on the feet and one that has plenty of hype to not only get a bonus but steal the show as the fight everyone is talking about on Sunday.