Kaito Ono booked for kickboxing debut versus Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese striking star Kaito Ono will finally make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 as one of Japan’s most prolific strikers arrives on the scene.

He will step inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium against Iranian standout Mohammad Siasarani. Their fight happens under featherweight kickboxing action on Friday, 23 May.

Kaito enters ONE Championship boasting 58 wins in his career, with 26 of those coming by devastating knockout.

A former Shoot Boxing and Rise Champion, Kaito brings with him a plethora of experience. Along with that, he possesses a dynamic and unpredictable fighting style. This has allowed him to become one of his nation’s greatest combat sports athletes.

Elsewhere, Siasarani is in top form and has the confidence intact to disrupt his counterpart’s welcome. The Iranian glistened in his most recent outing at ONE Friday Fights 105. There, he outboxed Liu Mengyang to a well-earned decision victory.

The 22-year-old has already fought some of the best in the promotion, including Shadow Singha Mawynn, Thai megastar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and veteran Avatar PK Saenchai.

Having already developed a stern reputation across Muay Thai and kickboxing disciplines, Siasarani hopes to thwart off Kaito’s hype when he greets him in the ring at ONE Friday Fights 109.