Kaito Ono booked for kickboxing debut versus Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Japanese striking star Kaito Ono will finally make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 as one of Japan’s most prolific strikers arrives on the scene.

Mohammad Siasarani

He will step inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium against Iranian standout Mohammad Siasarani. Their fight happens under featherweight kickboxing action on Friday, 23 May.

Kaito enters ONE Championship boasting 58 wins in his career, with 26 of those coming by devastating knockout.

A former Shoot Boxing and Rise Champion, Kaito brings with him a plethora of experience. Along with that, he possesses a dynamic and unpredictable fighting style. This has allowed him to become one of his nation’s greatest combat sports athletes.

Elsewhere, Siasarani is in top form and has the confidence intact to disrupt his counterpart’s welcome. The Iranian glistened in his most recent outing at ONE Friday Fights 105. There, he outboxed Liu Mengyang to a well-earned decision victory.

The 22-year-old has already fought some of the best in the promotion, including Shadow Singha Mawynn, Thai megastar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and veteran Avatar PK Saenchai.

Having already developed a stern reputation across Muay Thai and kickboxing disciplines, Siasarani hopes to thwart off Kaito’s hype when he greets him in the ring at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Kaito Ono sees no way he can lose at ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese star Kaito Ono is on a mission to prove his worth in ONE Championship, and he believes there’s no doubt he’ll emerge victorious in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 109.

After his cancelled matchup with Marat Grigorian at ONE 172 in Japan, the 27-year-old has been chomping at the bit to get back to action.

Kaito has remained ready for the next opportunity to grace ONE Championship with his striking acumen. He sees no way he doesn’t walk out of Lumpinee Stadium without the win.

“Next match has been announced,” he said.

“I’ll show you how strong I am. That’s it. I will absolutely win.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kaito Ono ONE Championship

Related

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Legendary Nong-O won't rest until he secures new belt: "Make it happen"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin to UFC fans: Remember that I already dealt with Reinier de Ridder

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Two-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin has heaped praise on rival and former two-division king Reinier de Ridder. But not before reminding everyone of his own prowess.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes ONE Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering another injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

The injury bug continues to loom large for Stamp Fairtex.

Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 32 gets massive headliner between two KO artists

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

On Friday, June 6, #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex will face surging striker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27
Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship Moves Next US show after popular MMA champion steps down

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

ONE Championship will not be returning to the United States this summer as planned.

Saemapetch plans to win against all odds at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025
Zhang Lipeng
ONE Championship

Surging Brazilian MMA star ready for "strong and experienced" Zhang Lipeng

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025

Rising Brazilian MMA star Lucas Gabriel has impressed fans throughout his ONE Championship tenure. Now that he’s reached the mainstage, he’s ready to test his skills against Zhang Lipeng.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison expects another narrow battle between Kongthoranee, Nong-O

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison has joined opinionated fans around the world. In fact, he had his say on who’ll emerge victorious in this weekend’s pivotal flyweight Muay Thai rematch between two Thai stars.

Dante Leon
ONE Championship

Dante Leon refuses to let ONE World Title opportunity pass by at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 29, 2025

Dante Leon wants to be remembered — not just as an all-time great — but as the best to ever do it when it’s all said and done in many, many years to come.

Abdulla Dayakaev
ONE Championship

Saemapetch targeted by Russian finisher: "Stoppage win for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 28, 2025

Bantamweight Muay Thai brawler Abdulla Dayakaev won’t rest until he solidifies himself as the greatest striker in the division.