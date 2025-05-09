Johan Ghazali to face battle-tested Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Teenage star Johan Ghazali and Colombian-American puncher Diego Paez will add to the flyweight Muay Thai division’s fiery lineup at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai.

Johan Ghazali

On Friday, 6 June, the two strikers lock up inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. Both men look to get one step closer to the World Title landscape.

Ghazali roared his way into the world of ONE Championship. The 18-year-old introduced himself in the ONE Friday Fights series in 2023. There, he earned a US$100,000 contract after blitzing four consecutive opponents, with three of those coming by knockout.

He continued to deliver those signature performances on the main roster, but he learned lessons along the way. “Jojo” lost to Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat last June at ONE 167 — which he used as motivation to dismantle Josue Cruz in his next fight at ONE 168.

But after hitting a bump in the road this past January at ONE 170 versus Johan Estupinan, Ghazali is eager to return to the win column.

Meanwhile, Paez is hunting for his first win in ONE Championship. He dropped a narrow split-decision to his old foe Sean Climaco this past February, and he’s keen to show his true potential.

The 31-year-old entered ONE having captured five titles around the U.S. Muay Thai scene, accompanied by a reputation as a heavy-hitting, unorthodox striker. There’s no doubt he’ll look to use his diverse prowess to puzzle Ghazali en route to the biggest win of his promotional tenure.

Johan Ghazali seeks great response at ONE Fight Night 32

Malaysian-American Johan Ghazali has shown his courage in taking the bad along with the good throughout his Muay Thai journey in ONE Championship.

The 18-year-old got off to a flying start before coming up short to more composed and more experienced adversaries.

With that said, though, Ghazali hasn’t been discouraged. He plans to show his improvements in his next duel at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai.

“It was just a minor speed bump in my journey,” Ghazali said in an Instagram post.

“I will be back, thank you for the support.”

