What’s next for Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny after UFC Fight Island 8?

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 8 on Wednesday, Michael Chiesa took on Neil Magny in a battle of top-10 welterweights.

Both men were looking to take the next step up the rankings and enter the title picture. Ultimately, it was Chiesa who clearly won the fight by implementing his grappling to dominate the fight.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny after UFC Fight Island 8.

Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa told BJPENN.com he was looking at this fight at his shot at redemption in the main event and he did just that. “Maverick” dominated the fight from start to finish and put the division on notice with his grappling.

After his win, Chiesa called out Colby Covington which does make sense. However, all signs point to Covington fighting Jorge Masvidal next. If that ends up happening, a logical matchup is Stephen Thompson vs Michael Chiesa where the winner would then be in a No. 1 contender bout.

The top of the welterweight division is booked with Usman-Burns, Edwards-Chimaev, and the rumored Covington-Masvidal matchup, leaving Thompson as the next available opponent. The fight could easily headline a Fight Night card and be an interesting clash of styles.

Neil Magny

Although Neil Magny had his losing streak snapped, he is still a top-10 welterweight and will get a ranked guy next time out.

There are plenty of options for Magny but the fight that should happen next is Magny taking on 11th-ranked Geoff Neal. The two were supposed to fight in August but Neal was forced out of the fight. Now, with both men coming off a loss, the winner would once again get a push up the division while the loser would likely fight an unranked opponent. Regardless, it a fun fight that can be a welcomed addition to any pay-per-view main card.

What do you think should be next for Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny after UFC Fight Island 8?