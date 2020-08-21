Video | Watch Frankie Edgar make bantamweight limit for the first time

On Friday morning, at the weigh-ins for his UFC on ESPN 15 main event showdown with Pedro Munhoz, Frankie Edgar hit the bantamweight limit for the first time.

Edgar began his UFC career in the lightweight division, where he ultimately became the champion by defeating BJ Penn. Several years later, he dropped down to the featherweight division, where he contended for the title multiple times against Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

While Edgar has always been a bit undersized at both lightweight and featherweight, there was some concern about his ability to make the 135-pound bantamweight limit.

When he stepped onto the scales on Friday morning, he put those concerns to rest.

See how Edgar looked after his first cut down to bantamweight below (video via MMA Junkie):

While Edgar looked quite good on the scale this morning, he remains a slight underdog heading into his fight with Munhoz, which will headline the UFC on ESPN 15 card.

Despite this underdog status, the former lightweight champion is confident he’ll get the job done and assert himself as a bona fide bantamweight title contender.

“I think it could touch all facets of the game,” Edgar told BJPENN.com recently. “I’m going to be in his face. I will push the pace and if the takedown is there, I will utilize it. He has good jiu-jitsu and I’m sure if he sees a takedown he will go for it, too.”

“I’m always in the mix as long as I win fights and beat the right guys based on what I did in my career,” Edgar added. “I’m always in that conversation.”

If Edgar ends up claiming the UFC bantamweight title, he’ll make history as the first UFC fighter to win titles in two divisions separated by a third division.

“That has never been done before. I could be the first to win belts in two weight classes apart,” Edgar said. “I’ve been gunning for a second belt since 2012. I am just worried about winning fights right now.”

How do you think Frankie Edgar will perform in the bantamweight division?