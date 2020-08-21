Conor McGregor demands “responsibility and consistency” from leaders during pandemic

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has once again shown his political side, calling for world leaders to demonstrate “responsibility and consistency” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

McGregor made his feelings known in a Friday post to Twitter. See what the Irish star had to say below:

Is it too much to hope for responsibility and consistency from our leaders? We expect the men and women in government to be our role models. If they can’t abide by their own standards to beat the virus, then we need new people in charge. No one is above this. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2020

This is far from the first time McGregor has shared his thoughts on Irish and world leadership during the pandemic. He’s made numerous similar posts on Twitter since this crisis began, and has also shown his philanthropic side by donating €1M (approx. $1.18 USD) in medical equipment to Irish hospitals.

As for his fighting career, McGregor announced his retirement in June, citing a growing disinterest with the state of MMA.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN shortly after he announced his retirement on Twitter. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.

“I’m a bit bored of the game,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s [because there’s] no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me.”

