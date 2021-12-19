Tyron Woodley issues statement following knockout loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley was hoping to exact some revenge when he squared off with Jake Paul in a short-notice rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida.

Woodley (0-2) and Paul (5-0) had of course previously collided in a high-profile boxing match this past August in Cleveland, with Jake walking away with a split decision victory.

‘The Chosen One’ was able hurt the YouTube sensation in their first fight, nearly earning a knockdown in the process. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the fight and thus walked away with the split decision victory.

Tyron Woodley was attempting to snap a five-fight losing skid when he took to the squared circle in Tampa. ‘T-Wood’ had ended his mixed martial arts career suffering four straight losses inside of the Octagon, and then of course dropped his boxing debut to Paul.

As for Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ was originally slated to meet Tommy Fury on Saturday night. However, the British fighter was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury, which ultimately opened the door for a rematch with Woodley.

Saturday night’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ fight was not the thrilling rematch that most fans were hoping for. The first five rounds of the contest consisted of a lot of hugging and clinching, resulting in a plethora of boos from the crowd. With that being said, the fight did end in spectacular fashion, this after Paul landed a massive right hand that sent Woodley crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via KO (punch) in Round 6

Shortly following his devastating knockout loss, Woodley surfaced at the event’s post-fight press conference where he issued the following statement.

“I’m not done. Please do not look at me with sorrow eyes. At some point, you’re going to have to put a little bit of respect on Jake’s name.” – Woodley said.

When asked if that was the hardest he’s ever been hit, Woodley replied:

“Nate Marquardt hit me with the f*cking hardest shot. That was probably the hardest shot I got hit with.”

