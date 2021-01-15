Video | Conor McGregor’s new diamond watch also showcases some R-rated content

UFC star Conor McGregor knows how to make a statement – and he’s certainly done just that with his new watch.

Over the course of the last few years McGregor hasn’t been afraid to splash the cash, and it’s not exactly hard to understand why after the insane wealth he has been able to accumulate courtesy of his ventures and achievements both in and outside of the Octagon.

His latest eye-catching display is a watch, but it’s not just any watch, as a quick click turns it into something far more R-rated.

Conor McGregor’s new watch fucks pic.twitter.com/XatAO9A7fy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2021

If that isn’t enough to convince you that Conor McGregor does what Conor McGregor wants, we’re not sure what will be.

The Irishman is set to return to the cage to fight old rival Dustin Poirier, and according to the man himself, he wants to put in a strong stint at lightweight now that he’s back at 155 pounds.

“I would like to put a stint in at 155 pounds, for sure,” McGregor said (via MMA Junkie). “I came into the UFC as a featherweight and I went through the division. I gave it my all in that division and I tore through it like a chainsaw through butter. Interim title, then unified title. Then I went up and reached for greater heights, went to the lightweight division, became lightweight champion and became the first dual-weight champion in the company’s history.

“Then obviously other things presented themselves, the Floyd fight and where it went. Then I went to the welterweight division, also,” McGregor added. “I never got a good stint at 155 pounds, a consecutive stint like I’ve done in the featherweight division. I would like to do the same here in the lightweight division that I’ve done in the featherweight division – give it a good run and tear through the division. There’s many good competitors, good fighters, in there, and I feel levels above them all. So I would like to put that stint in.”

Will Conor McGregor get off to a winning start in 2021?