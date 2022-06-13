Valentina Shevchenko reveals she was fighting injured against Taila Santos at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko has revealed that she was fighting injured against Taila Santos this past weekend at UFC 275.

It was Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) vs Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) this past Saturday, June 11th in the women’s co-main flyweight event in the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The outcome was a split decision win over Santos, however many noticed Shevchenko didn’t perform her typical celebratory dance following the victory, and she is coming clean as to the reason, she was indeed injured going into the fight.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Valentina Shevchenko had this to say (h/t MMAFighting):

“Coming into the fight, I was injured. My foot was injured. All week, fight week, UFC Performance Institute, physical therapists they were working on my foot to get it back into the best shape. The few kicks that I had like super strong, it injured my foot. That’s why I was willing to dance but we’re going to have to do an X-ray. I hope it’s nothing serious that could delay my return to the octagon but this is the reason why I didn’t dance.”

‘Bullet’ continued saying:

“Considering pulling out of the fight? Never. Every time I have something, I try to deal with that first and actually I could not walk on my foot when I got this injury. I could not jump on it. But thankfully to the (physical therapists), they were able to get me back and I kind of felt OK. When you’re in the fight, you have all this adrenaline and you just kick no matter what and you kick and think what’s going to happen.”

Speaking about being happy with the result of the match-up with Santos, Shevchenko continued:

“This is exactly what I wanted. Opponents who are not giving up from the first second, going to the end and in this kind of fight, you can really show what you’re made of. Your character, your mindset, you can kind of get what is yours — victory.”

“No matter how hard, no matter how difficult. It’s like showing who you are. I’m happy.”

Valentina Shevchenko was confident in her win saying:

“I worked until the last second of the fight to get my victory, to get my hands raised up. When it’s judges you never know but if you work out everything you have and leave your heart and soul in the fight, you will be proud of yourself no matter what.”

“Nothing surprised me. I really didn’t have any position, even when she was on my back, I didn’t feel in trouble. Like oh my God, this is tight and you have to work on your character. No, there was not. More than that, she kind of was inactive. Even me being in that position, I was striking and I feel the power of the strikes and I felt how she reacted because it was hurting her. This is what counts the most in mixed martial arts. Damage.”

As for what is next for Valentina Shevchenko, there are options out there, finishing she said:

“I have to mention, July we have in flyweight we have an amazing fight between two very strong fighters. It’s Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate. It’s going to be an amazing fight. If Lauren Murphy gets a victory, a rematch maybe but not that soon. Miesha Tate wins the fight, I think this is what fans are going to love to see and end of the year, pay-per-view, main event, I think it’s going to be great.”

“But still another option is Julianna and Amanda in bantamweight. Once it’s going to be more towards finalizing, I will work to building my body a little bit heavier, just a little bit so not to lose the speed. A lot of options for me, just to choose which one.”

Did you watch Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos? Who would you like to see ‘Bullet’ get in the Octagon with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!