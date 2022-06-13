Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya scratched from UFC Vegas 58

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya will no longer be fighting on July 9.

Multiple sources inform BJPENN.com that Yahya has suffered a neck injury that has forced him to pull out of his fight against Gabrandt. At this time, it’s uncertain if the fight will be rebooked for a later date or if a replacement will be found. The main event of UFC Vegas 58 sees Rafael dos Anjos taking on Rafael Fiziev from the UFC Apex.

Cody Garbrandt (12-5) is coming off the TKO loss to Kai Kara-France in his flyweight debut. He was set to return to bantamweight for this fight after his 125lbs debut did not go to plan. Prior to the loss, he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font after knocking out Raphael Assuncao. Before the win over Assuncao, Garbrandt suffered three-straight knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw, twice to lose his bantamweight title, and then suffered a TKO loss to Pedro Munhoz.

In his career, Cody Garbrandt also holds notable wins over Dominick Cruz to win the belt, Thomas Almeida, and Marcus Brimage among others.

Rani Yahya (28-10-1 and one No Contest) is on a three-fight unbeaten streak as he defeated Kyung-ho Kang by decision and submitted Ray Rodriguez while having a draw against Enrique Barzola. The 37-year-old has been in the UFC since 2011 and prior to that, was in WEC and holds notable wins over Eddie Wineland, Mark Hominick, Mike Brown, and Johnny Bedford among others.

With Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya being off of UFC Vegas 58 on July 9 the card is as follows:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Tresean Gore vs. Cody Brundage

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jamie Pickett

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

Austin Lingo vs. David Onama

Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz

