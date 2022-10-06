Uriah Hall is coming out of retirement to fight former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) posted to social media this past August that he would be retiring from MMA saying:

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life.” Uriah Hall wrote. “I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today. It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily. Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad…To the next generation you are the top 1% greatest athlete’s on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth .”

Apparently the 38 year old Jamaican has decided to take up the art of boxing and will be making his debut when he meets former running back Le’Veon Bell on October 29th.

Ariel Helwani took to ‘Twitter‘ to announce Uriah Hall’s return tweeting:

Uriah Hall is coming out of retirement to fight former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on the 10/29 Jake Paul x Anderson Silva card on Showtime PPV. Pro boxing debut for both. Four rounds. 195 pounds. First reported by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/U9waKnlGbt — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2022

“First reported by @AdamSchefter.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Le’Veon Bell takes on Uriah Hall later this month on Showtime PPV?

