UFC Vegas 59: ‘Santos vs Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill.

Santos (22-10 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, will enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev back in March. ‘Marreta’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA) enters the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, with both victories coming by way of first round knockout. In his most recent appearance in February, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a highlight reel knockout over Johnny Walker.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Luque (21-8-1 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Belal Muhammad back in April. Prior to that setback, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off four straight stoppage wins, which included finishes of Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC 269 event, where he earned a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. That victory was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Neil Magny and Stephen Thompson respectively.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 lineup is the return of lightweight standout Terrance McKinney who is set to face Erick Gonzalez.

McKinney (12-4 MMA) last competed back in March, where he suffered a first round TKO loss to Drew Dober. Prior to that setback, ‘T-Wrecks‘ had put together a five-fight winning streak which included two stoppage wins under the UFC banner.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As for Erick Gonzalez (14-6 MMA), ‘The Ghost Pepper’ will enter UFC Vegas 59 looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Jim Miller in his promotional debut. Prior to that defeat, the California native was coming off back-to-back wins on the regional scene.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 59 Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal –

Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman –

Brogan Walker-Sanchez vs. Juliana Miller –

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez –

UFC Vegas 59 Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk –

Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna –

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 main event between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!