UFC Vegas 24 Bonus Report: Robert Whittaker pockets $50k for beatdown of Kelvin Gastelum

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a one-sided contest, as Whittaker beatdown Gastelum for five straight rounds on route to a lopsided unanimous decision win. With that said, the former TUF 17 winner showed off his toughness and durability in tonight’s defeat.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 24, heavyweight fighters Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional ranks. The fight resulted in a closely contested three-round contest. After fifteen minutes of action the former UFC heavyweight champion was awarded a unanimous decision victory 29-28 x3.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum each picked up an extra $50k for their twenty-five minute war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 main event.

Performance of the night: Gerald Meerschaert earned an extra $50k for his first round submission victory over Bartosz Fabinski.

Performance of the night: Tony Gravely pocketed an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Anthony Birchak in the opening bout of the evening.

