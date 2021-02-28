UFC Vegas 20 Result: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event is co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Magomed Ankalaev taking on Nikita Krylov.

Ankalaev (14-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a first round knockout over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 254 in October. The victory marked the Russian’s fifth in a row and third straight stoppage win.

As for Nikita Kylov (26-7 MMA), ‘Al Capone’ most recently competed eleven months ago where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker. The Ukrainian standout had gone 2-2 since returning to the Octagon in September of 2018. Krylov has suffered losses to Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 20 co-main event begins and Krylov lands a kick ot the body. He circles to his right and then shoots in for an early takedown. Magomed Ankalaev is doing a good job of defending early but Nikita Krylov eventually drags him down. After a scramble Magomed is back to his feet. Krylov still has him pinned against the cage. Ankalaev breaks free and now begins looking to unload punches. He lands a crisp combination. That backed Nikita up. Another left hand lands for Magomed. Nikita Krylov replies with a good right hand on the counter. Just over a minute remains in round one. Krylov with a nice body kick. Magomed Ankalaev with a ton of forward pressure now. He throws a combination and then shoots in for a takedown. Krylov defends and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 20 co-headliner begins and Magomed comes forward quickly. He lands a good right hand. Krylov circles to his left but eats another right hand from Ankalaev. ‘Al Capone’ with a good jab to the body followed by a low kick. Magomed Ankalaev lands a nice right hand up the middle. Nikita with a body kick. He shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Magomed with a good right hand that jolts the head of Nikita Krylov. The fighters clinch and Magomed lands a good knee. They break and another right hook connects for Ankalaev. He is beginning to really find his range now. Nikita Krylov circles along the cage. He comes forward with a combination but eats another counter right hand. Krylov with a spinning attempt but Ankalaev ducks under and then shoots in and earns a takedown. He begins working from full guard. Magomed with some short shots from top position. Nikita attempts to scramble and break free but can’t do so. A good elbow lands for Ankalaev. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 20 co-main event begins and Nikita Krylov lands a good low kick to get thing started. Magomed Ankalaev just proceeds to walk him down and lands a big right hand. Krylov is starting to wear some damage on his forehead. He shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Magomed continues to press the action. He lands a right hand and then shoot sin for a takedown. He presses Nikita against the cage and then proceeds to trip him to the floor. Ankalaev is working from half guard here. He lands some good punches from the position. Krylov is trying his best to scramble free but he’s eating a ton of shots in the process. He finally gets back to his feet but Magomed Ankalaev is still all over him. He looks to score another trip takedown but this time ‘Al Capone’ is wise to it. Relentless pressure from Magomed and Krylov is back down. Ninety seconds remain. Good left hands from Ankalaev from top position. Nikita Krylov attempts to scramble back to his feet but is unable to do so. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 20 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Krylov this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!