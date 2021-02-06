UFC Vegas 18: ‘Overeem vs. Volkov’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov.

Overeem (47-18 MMA) enters tonight’s event with aspirations of going on one final title run. The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion has won two fights in a row and four of his past five overall. In his most recent effort this past September, Alistair Overeem scored a fifth round TKO victory over Augusto Sakai.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC 254 where he earned a second round TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former Bellator heavyweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

UFC Vegas 18 is co-headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Edgar (24-8-1 MMA) made his 135-pound debut this past August where he picked up a thrilling split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Answer’, as Frankie has previously suffered setbacks to Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway.

As for Cory Sandhagen (13-2 MMA), ‘The Sandman’ was last seen in action this past October, where he picked up a sensational second round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. That win was preceded by a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 18 Main Card | 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov – Volkov def. Overeem via TKO in Round 2

Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen – Sandhagen def. Edgar via KO (flying knee) at :28 of Round 1

Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson – Guida def. Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Pantoja def. Kape by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Askar Askar vs. Cody Stamann – Cancelled

Beneil Dariush vs. Diego Ferreira – Dariush def. Ferreira by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Danilo Marques vs. Mike Rodriguez – Marques def. Rodriguez via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 2

UFC Vegas 18 Preliminary Card | 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Justin Jaynes vs. Devonte Smith – Smith def. Jaynes via TKO at 3:38 of Round 2

Joselyne Edwards vs. Karol Rosa – Rosa def. Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio – Procopio def. McCann by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal – Choi def. Zalal by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev – Valiev def. Day by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26)

Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera – Osbourne def. Rivera by KO (punches) at 0:26 of Round 1

