UFC stars Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev engage in hilarious grappling exchange

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025
Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev

Jon Jones is back in Russia and he had a humorous grappling exchange with UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, while Chimaev has been building his reputation as being one of the most dominant fighters today. “Bones” and Chimaev have long wanted to meet each other, so naturally, their greeting involved a grappling exchange.

https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1993117861217550470

Jones hopped on his X account to praise Chimaev for his dedication.

“We were able to have a great dinner together, he seemed so humble, focused, and driven,” Jones wrote. “At the end of the dinner he told me he needed to drive four hours back to the mountains to train.”

Back in 2022, Chimaev took to his YouTube Channel to express his desire to train with Jones. He showed respect for “Bones'” legendary run inside the Octagon.

“Maybe I will write to Jon Jones,” Chimaev said. “I said I want to train with him. The guys who he beat, it was monsters, monsters in his division. He didn’t get easy fighters but he made them look easy.”

Well-known MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has said UFC is hoping to book Jones against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira for the White House card. Helwani also dismissed rumors claiming that Pereira vs. Carlos Ulberg is on the table for UFC 324.

As for Chimaev, his first UFC middleweight title defense isn’t known at this time. Most within the MMA community believe that Nassourdine Imavov is likely next in line for a title opportunity, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Chimaev captured the UFC Middleweight Championship with a dominant performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 318. Chimaev nearly had 22 minutes of control time against du Plessis on his way to capturing UFC gold for the first time in his career.

Jon Jones Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

UFC Qatar winner Arman Tsarukyan reacts to Ilia Topuria preferring Paddy Pimblett fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025
Islam Makhachev UFC fighter introduction
UFC

UFC champ Islam Makhachev reveals biggest regret of his career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025

Islam Makhachev doesn’t have too much to regret about his MMA career, but there is one thing that stands out.

Volkan Oezdemir
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir is set on another world title push after UFC Qatar win

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2025

UFC veteran Volkan Oezdemir has got his eyes set on another run at the light heavyweight title after UFC Qatar.

Kamaru Usman, UFC, Dricus Du Plessis
Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre offers advice to fellow welterweight great Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given Kamaru Usman some advice regarding the final stages of his mixed martial arts career.

Yaroslav Amosov
Yaroslav Amosov

Yaroslav Amosov booked for UFC debut vs. winningest welterweight in company history

Dylan Bowker - November 24, 2025

Yaroslav Amosov will make his long-awaited UFC debut before the calendar year closes out and will take on one of the most prolific welterweights in the history of the organization. The former Bellator MMA welterweight champion will enter the octagon on December 13th, and Amosov will take on Neil Magny inside the UFC Apex.

Tyron Woodley and Darren Till touch gloves in the Octagon

Tyron Woodley slams former UFC foe Darren Till for claims he turned down boxing fight offer

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025
Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champ picks Islam Makhachev over Georges St-Pierre in welterweight GOAT debate

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker picked Islam Makhachev over a prime Georges St-Pierre in a hypothetical welterweight fight.

Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan confident he leapfrogged Paddy Pimblett for lightweight title shot after UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - November 24, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes he will be fighting for the UFC lightweight title next time out.

Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
Malcolm Wellmaker

Malcolm Wellmaker's UFC 322 foe defends star against 'fraud check' label after first-career loss

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025

Ethyn Ewing defended rising UFC bantamweight Malcolm Wellmaker against harsh criticism following his UFC 322 loss.

Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry slams Kamaru Usman being mentioned in UFC title picture

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 24, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is baffled that Kamaru Usman’s name is still in the UFC welterweight title conversation going into 2026.