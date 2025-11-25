Volkan Oezdemir is set on another world title push after UFC Qatar win

By Harry Kettle - November 25, 2025
Volkan Oezdemir

UFC veteran Volkan Oezdemir has got his eyes set on another run at the light heavyweight title after UFC Qatar.

As we know, Volkan Oezdemir has been around in the UFC’s light heavyweight division for quite some time. He has had some incredible moments along the way, and he’s even been able to fight for a world championship against Daniel Cormier. While he didn’t get the win, and while he’s suffered setbacks ever since then, he hasn’t stopped in his pursuit of gold.

RELATED: UFC Qatar Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Alonzo Menifield (Video)

Now, Oezdemir is in a spot where he has won three of his last four, including a knockout win over Alonzo Menifield at UFC Qatar last weekend. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly isn’t outside the realm of possibility that he could one day earn another crack at the strap.

In his post-fight interview with UFC.com, Oezdemir made it clear what he wants at this stage in his career.

 

Oezdemir wants UFC world title shot

“I’m flying right now,” Oezdemir told UFC.com after the fight. “The fight was quick. This is exactly what I want all the time: I want spectacular fights, spectacular knockouts. This fight was to prove to the world that I deserve to be there. I need to climb back through the rankings, back to the top five, and my goal is the belt, like always.”

“My first fight (in the UFC in 2017 against Ovince St. Preux) was against a guy who was ranked (No.) 6 at the time,” Oezdemir said. “My first fight was in the top 10, and I never left the top 10. Now it’s been more than eight years. I’m very happy to be there, but I don’t want to be ‘there.’ I want to be dominating this game, and my goal is to reach the belt.

“I want to fight Jamahal Hill or (Jan) Blachowicz. Blachowicz has a fight coming up (at UFC 323 against Bogdan Guskov), so we’ll see. But Jamahal Hill is definitely on my list.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

