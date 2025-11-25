UFC champ Islam Makhachev reveals biggest regret of his career

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 25, 2025
Islam Makhachev UFC fighter introduction

Islam Makhachev doesn’t have too much to regret about his MMA career, but there is one thing that stands out.

Believe it or not, it’s not the lone defeat of Makhachev’s career back in 2015. He has long shaken off that moment to break the record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses. If that wasn’t enough, Makhachev went on to defeat Jack Della Maddalena to become the UFC Welterweight Champion.

Still, Makhachev does have one regret. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Makhachev admitted that he wishes he would’ve made the move to 170 pounds sooner (via Red Corner MMA).

“When I started, I was only dreaming of making it to the top 15,” Makhachev said. “Then, when I entered the top 15, then the top 10, then won the belt, I started feeling that I could afford to go up a weight class, and that’s how it really played out. In my last fight, I wasn’t smaller than my opponent; we were on equal terms, and I regretted a bit that I didn’t move up way before, forcing myself to cut that much weight for such a long time.

“In my last fight, I wasn’t smaller than my opponent. I was in the same physical condition, we were on equal terms, and I regretted a bit that I didn’t move up way before, forcing myself to cut that much weight for such a long time.”

Makhachev now awaits his first title challenger at welterweight. Some viable names have emerged as potential contenders.

Ian Machado Garry is pounding the table for his crack at the gold. Michael Morales opened up a lot of eyes with his first-round finish over Sean Brady. Shavkat Rakhmonov is widely considered to be the toughest test for Makhachev, but injuries kept him on the shelf all of 2025.

