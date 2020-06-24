UFC rankings update: Emmett stays put, Burgos plummets

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card, and unfortunately, the new edition has generated even more controversy than normal.
All over social media, fight fans have been sharing their gripes about the new rankings. The main concern is that Josh Emmett didn’t gain any ground for defeating Shane Burgos in a 2020 Fight of the Year Contender in the card’s co-main event, while Burgos tumbled a ridiculous four spots in defeat. In other words, the fight did nothing for either man in terms of the rankings. Considering Emmett left the Octagon with a litany of injuries, and Burgos put forth an incredible performance in defeat, that’s very unfortunate.
See the updated UFC rankings below (h/t MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Stipe Miocic
4. Israel Adesanya
5. Daniel Cormier
6. Kamaru Usman
7. Alexander Volkanovski
8. Conor McGregor
9. Max Holloway
10. Justin Gaethje
11. Dustin Poirier
12. Tony Ferguson
13. Robert Whittaker
14. Francis Ngannou
15. Dominick Reyes
FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VACANT
1. Deiveson Figueiredo
2. Joseph Benavidez
3. Brandon Moreno
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Alex Perez
6. Jussier Formiga
7. Askar Askarov
8. Kai Kara France
9. Rogerio Bontorin
10. Matt Schnell
11. Brandon Royval
12. Tim Elliott +1
13. Jordan Espinosa -1
14. Raulian Paiva
15. David Dvorak
BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VACANT
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Petr Yan
4. (T) Cory Sandhagen
4. (T) Cody Garbrandt +1
6. Jose Aldo
7. Pedro Munhoz
8. Raphael Assuncao
9. Jimmie Rivera
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. Dominick Cruz
13. John Dodson
14. Sean O’Malley
15. Song Yadong
FEATHERWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Chan Sung Jung
5. Yair Rodriguez
6. Calvin Kattar
7. Frankie Edgar
8. Josh Emmett
9. Jeremy Stephens
10. Dan Ige +1
11. Arnold Allen +1
12. Jose Aldo +1
13. Ryan Hall +1
14. (T) Sodiq Yosef +1
14. (T) Shane Burgos -4
LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Justin Gaethje
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Dustin Poirier
4. Conor McGregor
5. Dan Hooker
6. Paul Felder
7. Charles Oliveira
8. Kevin Lee
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Diego Ferreira
11. Donald Cerrone +1
12. Gregor Gillespie -1
13. Islam Makhachev
14. Beneil Dariush
15. Drew Dober
WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Gilbert Burns
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards +1
5. Tyron Woodley -1
6. Stephen Thompson
7. Demian Maia
8. Michael Chiesa
9. Rafael dos Anjos
10. Nate Diaz
11. Geoff Neal
12. Vicente Luque +1
13. Robbie Lawler -1
14. Anthony Pettis
15. Neil Magny
MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Jared Cannonier
4. Yoel Romero
5. Darren Till -1
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
10. Uriah Hall
11. Omari Akhmedov
12. Brad Tavares
13. Ian Heinisch
14. Marvin Vettori
15. Antonio Carlos Junior
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: JON JONES
1. Dominick Reyes
2. Thiago Santos
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Corey Anderson
5. Glover Teixeira
6. Anthony Smith
7. Volkan Oezdemir
8. Alexander Gustafsson
9. Aleksandar Rakic
10. Nikita Krylov
11. Johnny Walker
12. Misha Cirkunov
13. Ryan Spann
14. Magomed Ankalaev
15. Mauricio Rua
HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Derrick Lewis
5. Junior dos Santos
6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
7. Alistair Overeem +1
8. Alexander Volkov -1
9. Walt Harris
10. Augusto Sakai
11. Aleksei Oleinik
12. Shamil Abdurakhimov
13. Sergei Pavlovich
14. Fabricio Werdum
15. Ciryl Gane *NR
WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Weili Zhang
3. Valentina Shevchenko
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Rose Namajunas
7. Tatiana Suarez
8. Holly Holm
9. Germaine De Randamie
10. Aspen Ladd
11. Katlyn Chookagian
12. Claudia Gadelha
13. Julianna Pena
14. Cynthia Calvillo +1
15. Nina Ansaroff -1
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Yan Xiaonan
11. Tecia Torres
12. Alexa Grasso
13. Felice Herrig +2
14. Angela Hill -1
15. Amanda Ribas -1
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Cynthia Calvillo
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. (T) Jessica Eye
4. (T) Lauren Murphy +3
6. Jennifer Maia -1
7. Roxanne Modafferi -1
8. Viviane Araujo
9. Andrea Lee
10. Maycee Barber
11. Alexis Davis
12. Montana De La Rosa
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Ji Yeon Kim
15. Molly McCann
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Holly Holm
3. Aspen Ladd
4. Julianna Pena
5. Raquel Pennington +1
6. Irene Aldana -1
7. Ketlen Vieira
8. Yana Kunitskaya
9. Sara McMann
10. Marion Reneau
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Bethe Correia
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Julia Avila *NR
What do you think of the updated UFC rankings?