UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspensions: 3 fighters facing 6-month layoffs

UFC on ESPN 12 was an action-packed card from beginning to end. Unfortunately, the card also produced a number of lengthy medical suspensions.

UFC on ESPN 12 was headlined by a lightweight war between ranked contenders Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. Despite a strong start from Hooker, Poirier won this fight by unanimous decision. Both men have been suspended until August 27 with no contact until August 12.

In the UFC on ESPN 12 co-main event, Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall by decision. Perry has been suspended until July 28 due to lacerations on his left eyebrow, but can be cleared earlier pending a physician’s approval. Gall, meanwhile, is also suspended until July 28.

The longest suspensions on the UFC on ESPN 12 bill went to Gian Villante, Brendan Allen, and Khama Worthy, all of whom could be out until December 25 as a result of various injuries.

See the medical suspensions for this entertaining event out of the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC on ESPN 12 Medical Suspensions:

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (tough fight)

Dan Hooker: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (tough fight)

Mike Perry: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19 (left eyebrow lacerations, suspension can be lifted by physician)

Mickey Gall: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Maurice Greene: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left cheek laceration)

Gian Villante: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending X-rays and clearance from orthopedic doctor (left hand), minimum suspension until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Brendan Allen: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending clearance from ENT doctor (orbital, nasal, and sinus fracturs), minimum suspension until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (eyebrow laceration)

Julian Erosa: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left eye laceration)

Sean Woodson: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

UFC on ESPN 12 Undercard

Philipe Lins: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12

Khama Worthy: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending X-rays (right ankle), MRI (left knee), and clearance from orthopedic doctor

Luis Pena: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Jason Witt: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Kay Hansen: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left eye laceration, suspension can be lifted by physician)

