Thor Bjornsson defeats Eddie Hall (Highlights)

Thor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall collided in a titan heavyweight boxing match today at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in United Arab Emirates.

The two strongmen, Hall and Bjornsson, were originally scheduled to clash in September 2021. However, Eddie Hall wound up tearing one of his biceps, forcing the fight to be postponed by six months.

The disdain between the two is the result of Thor Bjornsson breaking the world deadlift record back in early 2020 but Eddie Hall, the previous record holder, claimed the former ‘Mountain‘ actor achieved the mark under dubious circumstances, which led to a lot of online arguing and ultimately a boxing match.

Prior to today’s highly anticipated matchup, Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson came face-to-face with Eddie Hall and tempers spilled over (see that here).

Thor Bjornsson in speaking of the encounter told his YouTube followers:

“Things got pretty heated, insults were thrown and it ended with Eddie being dragged out of the building severely injuring someone involved, whilst trying to spit on me. I did spit back, not my finest moment, but the adrenaline was cranked and I was shocked that he would do something so disgusting.”

Bjornsson continued:

“I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with Eddie on Saturday. We can settle this once and for all, without it turning into a disgusting street fight which is clearly what Eddie wanted after his clear lack of discipline in yesterday’s display.”

Today’s six round titan heavyweight boxing match went the distance but was not short of action. Eddie Hall scored a knockdown late in round two, with Thor Bjornsson responding with a knockdown of his own in round three. Hall appeared noticeably tired in the later rounds which helped ‘The Mountain’ cruise to a 57-54 victory on all three of the judges scorecards.

Check out the fight highlights below:

Thor had the opportunity to capitalize here on Eddie near the end of Round 2 but didn’t take advantage, instead, gets knocked down. Seems like Eddie’s having difficulty seeing though.. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/sRA7hF5dKU — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

Thor is so cleannn pic.twitter.com/3I1ZaCdtuG — Chad (@ChadSonnen) March 19, 2022

Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! 😂 #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor pic.twitter.com/TnSUdehfxd — Roy (@BoyReattie) March 19, 2022

With this win, Thor Bjornsson is now 3-0 as an amateur boxer. Would you like to see ‘The Mountain’ compete inside the squared circle again following his victory over Eddie Hall this evening in Dubai?