UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz calls for March title fight with Israel Adesanya

Poland’s Jan Blachowicz, the new UFC light heavyweight champion has big plans for his first title defense.

On Thursday, Blachowicz took to Twitter to call for a title defense opposite undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, naming March as his preferred timeframe for this super fight.

See what Blachowicz had to say below:

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next,” Blachowicz. “No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys.”

Jan Blachowicz captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 253 in September, when he scored a devastating knockout victory over Dominick Reyes.

Israel Adesanya’s last fight also occurred on the UFC 253, as he defended his middleweight crown with a knockout of Paulo Costa in the main event.

After UFC 254, Blachowicz expressed interest in defending his title against the winner of the upcoming fight between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos. Adesanya, meanwhile, set his sights on Jared Cannonier, assuming Cannonier got by Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

After Whittaker beat Cannonier, however, Adesanya reportedly began eyeing a move up to light heavyweight for a fight with Blachowicz, and evidently, the interest is mutual.

Blachowicz would enter this potential super fight riding knockout wins over Reyes and Corey Anderson. Other highlights of his resume include wins over “Jacare” Souza, Luke Rockhold, Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa, Cannonier, and Ilir Latifi. He’s 27-5 overall.

Adesanya, on the other hand, is unbeaten at 20-0. Highlights of his MMA career include triumphs over Costa, Yoel Romero, Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, and Marvin Vettori.

Does a light heavyweight super fight between these two UFC champs interest you?