UFC legends meet in potential retirement match as Diego Sanchez fights Donald Cerrone

Two legends square off in a potential retirement bout as Octagon veterans Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone square off later this spring.

MMAFighting.com reports that Sanchez vs. Cerrone will be added to a newly-unveiled UFC event on May 8. Details for this card are scarce, so no word yet on if this will be a five-round headliner or if it will be a three-round fight. Regardless, this is a big fight between two of the UFC’s all-time best. With both nearing 40, Sanchez and Cerrone are getting up there in age and both have openly spoken about retirement. There is a very real chance that this may be the final fighter of both fighters’ careers.

Sanchez (30-13) has been in the UFC since 2005 and is currently the longest-tenured fighter in the promotion. A sure-fire UFC Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done, Sanchez recently admitted that he wants to step away from the sport, citing health as one of the reasons. Sanchez was the first TUF champion and overall he has a 19-13 record in the Octagon. He has fought and defeated some of the all-time greats, including Nick Diaz, Kenny Florian, Clay Guida, Takanori Gomi, and Jim Miller.

Cerrone (36-15, 2 NC) is another lock for the UFC’s version of Cooperstown when it’s all said and done. “Cowboy” has been one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster since making his debut back in 2011, going 23-12, 1 NC overall in the promotion during his legendary career, with notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, and Charles Oliveira. While once a feared title contender, Cerrone has really struggled in recent years and is winless over his last five fights. That being said, he’s still a legend and he’ll get the chance to right the ship when he takes on Sanchez.

Who do you think wins in this legends match between Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone?