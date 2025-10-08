UFC legend predicts massive surprise in Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025
Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot UFC Rio

One retired UFC icon thinks fans will be surprised during UFC Rio.

Charles Oliveira is set to headline the UFC’s next “Fight Night” event on Saturday. He was initially set to meet Rafael Fiziev, who suffered an injury. Mateusz Gamrot has stepped up as a replacement opponent. It’ll be Oliveira’s first fight in Brazil since 2020, and the first time there with a live crowd since 2019.

Ahead of the weekend, Dustin Poirier spoke to MMAJunkie.com and he discussed Oliveira’s quick turnaround following a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back in June. “The Diamond” also said that one aspect of Gamrot’s game has improved to the point where he might stun fans.

“That was a pretty devastating knockout,” Poirier said. “Any time someone gets put out like that, I definitely don’t recommend them turning around as quickly as possible. Take some time off. We saw it with Alexander Volkanovski. We’ve seen it time and time again. You need to recovery, regroup, let things heal. But even turning around that quick, Gamrot has knocked out people in the UFC before. With four-ounce gloves, even though we don’t think of Gamrot as a power, one-hit puncher, he is.

“Everybody is with four-ounce gloves. It’s a dangerous fight. Dangerous fight for Charles, especially if he can’t get the takedown on Gamrot. We’ll see. Gamrot’s boxing game has improved so much over the past two years. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

This will be a big opportunity for Gamrot. After his momentum was halted by losses against Beneil Dariush and Dan Hooker, Gamrot could prove that he’s ascended to a new level in the lightweight division. Gamrot is the most recent fighter to hand No. 2-ranked Arman Tsarukyan a loss.

Stick with BJPenn.com for this Saturday for coverage of UFC Rio.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Dustin Poirier Mateusz Gamrot UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen loses to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

Cory Sandhagen thinks Merab Dvalsihvili is 'winnable fight' following UFC 320 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Bas Rutten opens up on his experience working on The Smashing Machine

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

MMA legend Bas Rutten has opened up about his experience working on The Smashing Machine movie with Dwayne Johnson.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo thinks Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is biggest possible UFC White House main event

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that out of the realistic options, Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is the best possible choice for the UFC White House main event.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC
Demetrious Johnson

UFC White House doesn't need Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, says MMA legend

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t believe that the UFC White House card needs Conor McGregor or Jon Jones to succeed.

Edmen Shahbazyan
UFC

Edmen Shahbazyan stays humble despite three-fight UFC win streak

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan is keeping his feet on the ground despite extending his win streak to three at UFC 320.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is avoiding him: 'I'm the only one that can beat Ilia'

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2025
Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo "at 220%", eyes "fight for the belt" post-UFC Rio

Dylan Bowker - October 7, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo sees himself in prime position to vault towards a title shot with a strong showing at UFC Rio. While some might see the former UFC flyweight champion in a bit of a compromised spot coming off of consecutive defeats, Figueiredo has an interesting line of logic as to why he could get a title crack.

Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Petr Yan during their fight in Las Vegas
Petr Yan

Petr Yan claims he was at '50%' health for first fight with Merab Dvalishvili ahead of likely rematch

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan revealed he fought Merab Dvalishvili significantly compromised ahead of a likely rematch.

Patchy Mix gestures to his opponent during his fight at UFC 320
UFC

Patchy Mix called for UFC firing by former star fighter after shocking 0-2 Octagon start

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2025

Josh Thomson doesn’t have faith in UFC bantamweight Patchy Mix turning things around after a 0-2 start with the promotion.

Charles Oliveira, UFC rio de janeiro, Brazil, poisonings
UFC

UFC staff warned not to drink alcohol amid wave of poisonings in Brazil

BJ Penn Staff - October 7, 2025

UFC staff have been cautioned not to drink alcohol during their upcoming visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.