TJ Dillashaw claims UFC 320 fighter battled illness in loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025
UFC Octagon view

In the aftermath of UFC 320, TJ Dillashaw claims a key fighter on that card was dealing with an ailment.

UFC 320 had some memorable moments. Alex Pereira dismantled Magomed Ankalaev to reclaim the light heavyweight gold. Jiri Prochazka pulled off a comeback knockout win over Khalil Rountree. Patchy Mix’s split decision loss to Jakub Wikłacz might be memorable for the wrong reason.

Mix hasn’t been able to find the same success under the UFC banner as he once did as the Bellator Bantamweight Champion. During a edition of “JAXXON,” Dillashaw revealed that Mix actually entered his recent bout feeling ill (h/t MMAJunkie).

“After weigh-ins, you do the weigh-ins in the morning at 9, and then the ceremonial weigh-ins are at like 5, and he just did not look good when we were going to ceremonial weigh-ins. You should be feeling f*cking awesome. You just weighed in. He’s like laying on the ground, looking like he’s still cutting weight. Then I go to the bathroom, and he runs up to go to the bathroom, says he’s been throwing up since weigh-ins.

“He can’t keep anything down. He’s sick. It’s probably a little bit of nerves, too, but he couldn’t hold nothing down. Then he’s talking about how he had staph for the last two weeks, he’s been on antibiotics. So, it didn’t sound like camp went that great. When you’re on antibiotics, your cardio is going to suck, and we saw that in the fight. It was a close, close fight. People had it going either way, and he ran out of gas. He came out good, got the takedown, but unfortunately his gas tank isn’t there. When you’re on antibiotics, it really f*cks you up, so that could be a factor in it.”

Mix is still in search of his first UFC win. His promotional debut took place back in June against Mario Bautista. It was a fight that saw Mix drop a unanimous decision. At the time, it Mix’s first defeat since 2020.

Many are wondering if Mix can get over the hump and prove his best days inside the cage are still ahead of him.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

