UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis announces plans to launch a clothing line store: “Sell vintage clothing and stuff like that”

Derrick Lewis, during a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s ‘The MMA Hour’, spoke about his intentions to launch a clothing line store:

“I’m just trying to open up more businesses,” said Lewis. “Also, I wanna do like, a clothing line store, as well. Like, sell vintage clothing and stuff like that. We’ll see how that goes.”

Lewis, (26-8 MMA), who currently holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history (13) is thinking outside the box by wanting to branch out into ventures outside of the Octagon.

As many UFC athletes have already done, Lewis is looking to enter into the business world. Connor McGregor has his ‘Proper Twelve’ Irish whiskey as well as the training program, ‘McGregor Fast’ which also features his own apparel line. Dustin Poirier launched his Louisiana Hot Sauce and most recently his ‘Rare Stash‘ bourbon.

Derrick Lewis, 36, finished his 2021 year at UFC 45 on Dec. 18th in Nevada, successfully defeating Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA) by KO at 3:36 of the opening round.

‘The Black Beast’, ranked #3 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, is set to return to the Octagon on February 12th in Houston to take on Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) at UFC 271.

Tuivasa, 28, an Australian mixed martial artist, is ranked #11 in the UFC heavyweight rankings and has KO’d his last four opponents. Tai’s last KO win came at UFC 269 against Augusto Sakai (15-4 MMA).

