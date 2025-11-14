UFC 322’s Islam Makhachev: ‘I still feel I’m the lightweight champion’

As he enters UFC 322, Islam Makhachev proudly displays the lightweight title he won back in 2022.

Makhachev brought the title with him to a press conference in New York City before going after the welterweight gold against titleholder Jack Della Maddalena. When asked about his decision to bring the 155-pound gold with him, Makhachev’s answer was clear (via MMAFighting).

“I feel I’m still champion,” Makhachev said at the UFC 322 pre-fight press conference. “I don’t lose my belt to anyone. I’m just coming to get second one.”

It’s true that Makhachev was never defeated for the lightweight championship. Instead, he vacated the gold in order to secure a welterweight title fight against Maddalena. That bout will be taking place on Saturday inside the famous Madison Square Garden venue.

Makhachev knows how close he is to further etching his name in the MMA history books.

“This is my dream,” Makhachev said. “I’m very close to my dream. All my professional career, when I was lightweight champion, my dream was to become double champion. And [one] more [day].”

If Makhachev retired following his last lightweight title defense, he’d be bound for the UFC Hall of Fame. He set a new record for the most successful lightweight title defenses in UFC history. Still, Makhachev wants to do more before hanging up his gloves.

Many believe Maddalena will be no easy task for Makhachev. The question is, how effective can Makhachev’s grappling be in a new weight class? Maddalena has proven he has solid takedown defense, thwarting Belal Muhammad’s grappling to capture the welterweight gold back in May.

The standup game of Maddalena has also been praised by fighters and analysts. Makhachev will need to find a way to ensure he limits Maddalena’s opportunities to utilize his boxing skills. At the same time, Makhachev has insisted that his standup can also give Maddalena problems if it comes down to it.

