UFC 322 headliner between JDM and Islam Makhachev will end in an upset, says beloved lightweight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 14, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev UFC 322 staredown

One respected MMA veteran thinks fans might be in for an upset at the conclusion of UFC 322.

Islam Makhachev will be challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship on Saturday. The title fight will headline UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While Makhachev is the betting favorite entering the weekend, many experts are giving Maddalena a legitimate shot at thwarting the challenger.

Count Max Holloway as one of those experts, and he took to his YouTube channel to share his prediction in favor of the champion (via MMAJunkie).

“Call me crazy, but I’m running with Jack on this one,” Holloway said. “I think the first two rounds is going to be super competitive and we’re going to see how the fight is going to play out. I think Jack’s takedown defense, his anti-wrestling is going to be huge. I think he’s going to defend a bunch of takedowns, he’s going to get Islam tired.

“I think the size that he’s going to put on Islam is going to be a little too much. I know Islam probably trains with big dudes – Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is a big dude, so he might be used to the weight. A lot of people keep saying that Islam doesn’t get tired, but in fights you can see it. He just wasn’t as tired as the other guy next to him was. I think Jack goes out there, anti-wrestles, Islam gets a little bit tired.”

There have been some questions on Makhachev’s ability to carry over his grappling strength to the welterweight division. If Makhachev can’t find consistency with his takedowns and control, then he’ll have to deal with the highly regarded striking of Maddalena.

It’s the same issue Belal Muhammad found himself in when he lost the UFC welterweight gold to “JDM” back in May. Maddalena stuffed takedowns and found success on the feet on his way to a unanimous decision win.

The time has almost arrived for UFC 322. BJPenn.com will have you covered on Saturday with live results, video highlights, and pro fighter reactions throughout the night. Make sure you keep it locked on the homepage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

