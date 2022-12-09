Darren Till shares his prediction for potential UFC rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya

Darren Till is sharing his prediction for a potential UFC rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) dethroned Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) at UFC 281 on November 12th capturing the middleweight title. The come from behind TKO victory in Round 5 marked the third time Pereira has defeated Adesanya, as he’d already defeated him twice in kickboxing.

Till spoke with ‘MMA Junkie‘ and shared the following thoughts about who would win in a potential rematch:

“I’ve watched all three fights and the two fights he (Adesanya) was just absolutely winning comfortably. Alex all three times just seems to from somewhere, I don’t know what it is whether he’s got Izzy’s number or what, gets the win and it’s quite terrifying for Izzy because can Izzy beat him? We’ve seen he can – well he can’t because in the fifth Alex got it back.”

Continuing, he spoke further about a fourth match-up between Pereira and Adesanya:

“Is a fourth fight worth it? Yeah, you have to because Izzy was the champ for a long time and he was dominant, but Alex has beat him three times and it’s not like a wrestler vs. a striker. They’re both strikers. It’s very tough. I know I’ve lost a fight here and there but if you lose four fights to the same person… I think the fourth fight is warranted but at this point do I see Izzy beating Pereira? For some reason, because Pereira’s won the three fights, no I don’t.”

So there you have it, Till believes Pereira once again will be the winner in a potential 4th bout with Adesanya.

Concluding Till stated his interest in fighting Adesanya:

“It’s a fight that’s got to happen because I know he (Adesanya) wants to fight for one reason, he wants to test my type of striking against his. I’ve always known that because he’s seen the type of striker I am and I’ve seen the type of striker he is, like phenomenal, but we’ll just see. But I think with Pereira now having the title a lot of things are gonna change up because if Izzy doesn’t get the title back, there’s a lot of people there to take it.”

Darren Till (18-4 MMA) will meet Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in the Octagon tomorrow night, Saturday, December 10th at UFC 282.

‘The Gorilla’, who has had only 1 win in his last 5 fights is hoping to turn the tide and resurge with a victory against Du Plessis.

Do you agree with Till that Adesanya would have a hard time defeating ‘Poatan’ in a 4th match-up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!