UFC 265 weigh-in results: Interim title fight set, but one fighter misses weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC 265 took place on Friday in Houston, Texas, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight.

In the main event of UFC 265, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Derrick Lewis takes on Ciryl Gane. Lewis is coming off an upset KO win over Curtis Blaydes while Gane is undefeated at 9-0. Both men successfully stepped onto the scale and made weight so the interim title fight is set.

The co-main event of UFC 265 sees longtime featherweight champ, Jose Aldo have his fourth bantamweight fight as he battles Pedro Munhoz. Aldo looked good on the scale and came in at 136lbs while Munhoz made championship weight at 135lbs. Another notable fight is Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque and they both mad weight at 170.5lbs and 170lbs, respectively.

Unfortunately, one fighter missed weight as former RIZIN champ, Manel Kape tipped the scale at 129lbs. He officially missed weight by three pounds for his flyweight bout against Ode Osbourne. The fight will still go on as scheduled and Kape will forfeit 20 percent of his purse.

Below are the full UFC 265 weigh-in results (via MMAJunkie)

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Ciryl Gane (247) – for interim heavyweight title

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Angela Hill (115) vs. Tecia Torres (115)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Prelims

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Vince Morales (136) vs. Drako Rodriguez (136)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Jessica Penne (116)

Early Prelims

*Manel Kape (129) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)

Anderson Dos Santos (135.5) vs. Miles Johns (136)

Melissa Gatto (124) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125)

Johnny Munoz (135.5) vs. Jamey Simmons (136)

UFC 265 goes down at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, August 7, live on pay-per-view. Derrick Lewis battles Ciryl Gane in the main event

