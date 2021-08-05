Ode Osbourne expecting a “war” against Manel Kape in “the biggest fight of my life” at UFC 265

Ode Osbourne is eager to fight Manel Kape at UFC 265.

Osbourne is dropping down to flyweight to face the former RIZIN champ in a scrap he’s eager about. He was supposed to fight Amir Albazi back in July but his opponent pulled out and he was matched up against Kape which he likes.

“I think for me, it’s more of a challenge for me, so it makes me a better me. Amir Albazi, not too sound cocky or anything, but I thought I was going to run through him,” Osbourne said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was one of those where I was like, I’m going to run through this man. Now, fighting Kape, it’s like s**t I have to be on 100 percent, I have to turn that dial-up. It makes me a better fighter. Kape, it’s going to show me the real me.”

Although Osbourne is getting a big fight against the former RIZIN champ, he will be dropping down to flyweight for the first time in his career. He fought Jerome Rivera at featherweight, but it was short notice, and in his UFC debut he competed at bantamweight.

Yet, for Osbourne, he says he usually walks around 139lbs so he doesn’t think his cut to flyweight will be hard. He also believes flyweight is the division he will have the most success at.

“I’m confident I’ll be amazing. I believe I’ll be a force to be reckoned with… I’m not too worried about making flyweight,” Osbourne said.

Entering the fight against Kape, Ode Osbourne says the game plan is simple. He says he plans to pressure Kape from the get-go and it will be up to his opponent on whether or not he makes it a war or he quits and Osbourne gets another stoppage win.

“I just know I’m going to go in there and see how he does under pressure. Just like I do to everybody, I will see how he deals with my pressure,” Osbourne said. “It’s going to come down to, he’s going to make it a war or he’s going to quit under pressure. If it’s a war, then I wouldn’t blink because we are going to f*****g bang.”

Osbourne also knows this is a big fight for his career. He understands that Kape has hype behind him and he believes if he finishes the former RIZIN champ it sets him up for the rest of his career.

“It’s the biggest fight of my life. It’s everything for me, it’s not just for me, but for the kids that I work for, for my future, it is everything. This fight will set up my future,” Osbourne said.

Who do you think will win at UFC 265, Ode Osbourne or Manel Kape?