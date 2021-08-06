UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 265 card featuring an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

In the main event of UFC 265, Lewis will take on Gane in his hometown of Houston. Lewis is coming off an upset KO win over Curtis Blaydes back in February. “The Black Beast” is riding a four-fight winning streak and holds a win over the current champ in Francis Ngannou. Gane, meanwhile, is only 9-0 as a pro and signed to the UFC at 3-0. He has already fought twice in 2021, both being main events, where he won decisions over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

The co-main event of UFC 265 sees former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo battle Pedro Munhoz in a battle of top-10 bantamweights. UFC 265 also features a key welterweight scrap between the fifth and sixth-ranked contenders in Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane takes place this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC 265 Opening Odds:

Ciryl Gane -325

Derrick Lewis +275

Jose Aldo -138

Pedro Munhoz +115

Vicente Luque -160

Michael Chiesa +140

Angela Hill -120

Tecia Torres +100

Song Yadong -125

Casey Kenney +105

Rafael Fiziev -145

Bobby Green +125

Vince Morales -180

Drako Rodriguez +155

Alonzo Menifield -140

Ed Herman +120

Karolina Kowalkiewicz -180

Jessica Penne +155

Manel Kape -200

Ode Osbourne +170

Miles Johns -200

Anderson dos Santos +170

Melissa Gatto -110

Victoria Leonardo -110

Johnny Munoz Jr. -150

Jamey Simmons +130

In the main event of UFC 265, Derrick Lewis opened as +275 underdog while Ciryl Gane is a -325 favorite. If you like Lewis to win, a $100 bet would net you $275 if he wins. Meanwhile, if you think Gane wins, you would need to bet $325 to win $100. Other notable odds are Jose Aldo being a -138 favorite while Vicente Luque is a -160 favorite. Both those fights have now become pick’em, meaning the public money has come on Munhoz and Chiesa.

Who do you like for bets on UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane?