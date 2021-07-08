UFC 264 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

In the main event of UFC 264, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have their highly-anticipated trilogy match. Heading into the fight, Poirier is the -130 favorite while the Irishman is the +110 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are split on this one but the slight majority favor Poirier to get the win although all think the fight ends inside the distance.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: McGregor has to make some changes. Poirier hasn’t changed much since the beginning, he’s still a very well-rounded fighter. Conor needs to get back to his karate style movement which is hard to do, but I think he can so I think he will beat Dustin Poirier.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Poirier, I think he finishes McGregor again. Poirier battered him in that last exchange and it’s hard to come back from that.

Kevin Lee, UFC welterweight: I see Conor taking it. Gun to my head, I say Conor McGregor and by stoppage inside two rounds.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I think Dustin, I’m not sure Conor has that drive anymore and I think Poirier is the more well-rounded fighter.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: You already know, Dustin Poirier will KO McGregor again.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: A lot of people are saying Conor McGregor isn’t saying but he was winning that fight until the last minute before he got knocked out. It’s not big changes he needs to make, so I think McGregor finishes Poirier here.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I think Poirier has got it. Unless Conor McGregor goes back to the old Conor I think Poirier.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: DP. I think Poirier gets it done. We were able to see Dustin make too many clean adjustments against McGregor and we will see Dustin get it done again.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: We already saw what Poirier can do to McGregor in January. I think he finishes him again and does it in the third round.

Ike Villanueva, UFC light heavyweight: I actually think Conor. In the second fight, McGregor was winning until the calf kicks, I think he can check those and beat Poirier on the feet.

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Max Griffin, Dan Ige, Eryk Anders, Ian Heinisch, Randy Costa, Renato Moicano

Fighters picking Conor McGregor: Stephen Thompson, Kevin Lee, Louis Smolka, Ike Villanueva

