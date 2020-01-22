UFC 246 medical suspensions: Donald Cerrone faces long sit with facial fractures

UFC 246 was, by all accounts, a pretty violent card. Just ask Donald Cerrone, who was mauled to a TKO loss by Conor McGregor in just 40 seconds in the main event.

Given the nature of this card, it should come as no surprise that several fighters on the bill are facing lengthy medical suspensions.

Cerrone, for example, is facing a six-month suspension for nose and orbital fractures. UFC 246 undercard fighter Maycee Barber, meanwhile, is facing a long sit of her own after a lopsided loss to Roxanne Modafferi.

Here are the full medical suspensions for the UFC 246 card (via MMA Fighting):

UFC 246 Main Card Medical Suspensions

Donald Cerrone: suspended until July 17 unless cleared by maxillofacial doctor for nasal fracture and mild orbital fracture; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Maurice Green: needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Ode Osbourne: suspended until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Anthony Pettis: needs clearance of left foot by orthopedic doctor or suspended until July 17; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Diego Ferreira: needs MRI of right knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

UFC 246 Undercard Medical Suspensions

Maycee Barber: needs MRI of left knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18 for left forehead laceration.

Andre Fili: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Sodiq Yusuff: needs X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Tim Elliott: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Askar Askarov: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended until March 19 with no contact until March 4.

Justin Ledet: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

JJ Aldrich: needs X-ray of right hand – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

