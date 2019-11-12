Tyson Fury’s father challenges Dana White to a fight: ‘Keep my son’s name out of your mouth’

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury’s father John has challenged UFC president Dana White to a fight after negative comments White said about Fury’s MMA future.

White recently told TMZ that he wasn’t sure why Fury would want to compete in the UFC because he believes he would get “smashed” by the promotion’s top heavyweights. Fury has responded to White’s comments by starting to train mixed martial arts alongside UFC middleweight star Darren Till. Now fighters like Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are interested in potentially fighting Fury in the Octagon due to the allure of big money.

Fury’s father John heard White’s negative remarks about Fury’s potential in the UFC and he did not like them. Speaking to iFL TV, the elder Fury challenged White to a fight for the comments he made about his son.

“How does he know about smashing anybody when Tyson comes from a smashing family, you know what I’m saying? When I can probably smash Dana White with one punch, you know what I’m saying? So how can he write my son off like that? You can’t write a man off with Tyson’s ability or heart or will to win, and he knows that. He’s talking stupid,” John Fury said.

“Let him talk to me like that. I’ll fight him,” Fury added. “Match me up with him tonight, you know what I’m saying? Because I believe I’m the best 54-year-old man in the world. I’m the fittest, I know that, and I’m the best 54-year-old man on the planet. I’m going to prove it anytime, anywhere, for free or for money. So let him take that in your pipe and smoke it. I mean that, mate. Keep my son’s name out of your mouth. If it’s not good, don’t talk about him.”

We now await White’s response to the elder Fury’s comments. But in the meantime, look for more UFC heavyweights to continue to call out the younger Fury for an MMA fight.

Do you think Tyson Fury will eventually fight in the UFC?

