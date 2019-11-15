Tyson Fury confirms plans to train with Conor McGregor: ‘What better trainer could I have?’

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been hinting pursuing MMA, and he is taking it seriously.

Earlier this month, Fury and fellow Englishman Darren Till worked out and sparred. Now, Fury plans to take it a step further and go to Dublin, Ireland to train with Conor McGregor.

“I’m looking forward to coming to train with Conor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over in Dublin quite soon,” Fury said to on RTÉ Radio 1 (h/t The Mac Life).

“I think Conor is an absolutely fantastic fighting man. He has offered to train me if I ever want to go into MMA,” he added. “What better trainer could I have than the Notorious Conor McGregor? I’m looking forward to coming to train with Conor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over in Dublin quite soon.

“I’ll definitely be coming over for a training session, that is for sure. I have been MMA training in the last week with Darren Till in Liverpool,” Fury continued. “I really enjoy the new challenge. I don’t know where or when [I’ll move into MMA] because after I finish my boxing career I fancy my hand at MMA as well.”

Many thought Tyson Fury going into MMA was a joke, including UFC president Dana White who didn’t seem interested in it. Yet heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he is more intrigued by the Fury fight than the Daniel Cormier trilogy.

There is no question the boxing champ is interested in doing MMA and taking it quite seriously by working with Till and McGregor.

Conor McGregor has not fought since his UFC 229 title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has claimed he will return to the Octagon on Jan. 18, probably against Donald Cerrone.

What do you make of Tyson Fury planning on training with Conor McGregor in MMA?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/14/2019.