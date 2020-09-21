Tyron Woodley provides injury update after Colby Covington loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has provided an update on his injuries after his UFC Vegas 11 loss to his arch rival Colby Covington.

Woodley was soundly beaten by Covington through the first four rounds of their fight, and ultimately stopped in the fifth round after he seemed to sustain some kind of rib injury.

Woodley later provided a photo of his post-fight X-ray to MMA Fighting, which shows a severely broken rib.

Having lost to Covington, Woodley has now lost three fights in a row, having also recently lost a pair of lopsided decisions to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.

Post-fight, he released a brief statement on his Instagram account.

“I appreciate you guys – love you guys,” Woodley said. “It didn’t go the way I wanted guys. Last person I wanted to lose to.

“I don’t know what the f**k happened. It happened. Gotta dust it off, shake the sh*t off and find a way.”

While Woodley is inclined to “find a way,” which implies that he intends to continue fighting, UFC President Dana White has hinted that he believes the former welterweight champion should retire.

“I think he should start thinking about hanging it up,” White said after UFC on ESPN 11 (via MMA Junkie). “He’s had a great career. He’s made his money.

“… We all get old, man. This happens to the best of us. Woodley’s had a good career. He’s been a champion. He’s been around awhile. He had a good run in Strikeforce, too.”

Whatever the future holds for Tyron Woodley, it seems he’ll have to spend some time healing up before he’s eligible to fight again. Stay tuned for the UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions later this week, which should provide a clearer picture of his condition.

What do you think will come next for the former welterweight champion?