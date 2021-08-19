Tresean Gore forced to withdraw from TUF 29 finale fight with Bryan Battle

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Tresean Gore has been ruled out of his Ultimate Fighter 29 finale fight against Bryan Battle due to an unfortunate knee injury.

Gore was tipped to be the big star coming out of the 29th edition of the show and had managed to make it all the way through to the final of the middleweight bracket. Alas, such is the unpredictable nature of mixed martial arts, we will now not see him go up against the last pick Bryan Battle for the right to win the contract.

During an interview with TMZ, White spoke about Gore’s injury and what could be next for him.

“I think a lot of people figured that this kid could win it. You know, obviously a great fight with him and Bryan Battle. Gore is out, probably gonna be out for 6 months. Now, Bryan Battle will be facing Gilbert Urbina.”

“Brutal for this poor kid, you know? But, what we’ll do is when Tresean Gore is healthy, does he fight Bryan Battle if Bryan wins the fighter? You know, I don’t know. We’ll see how this thing plays out. But, yeah, Gore is out.”Quotes courtesy of TMZ Gilbert Urbina, the man who will get the call-up in the final, was knocked out by Gore in the second round of their semi-final contest. This’ll almost certainly leave a bad taste in the mouth of fans who have been eagerly watching this season of TUF. Still, if Dana White is to be believed, big things could still be on the horizon for Gore once he’s fit enough to return. Who do you think will walk away with the contract from the middleweight bracket now that Tresean Gore is out of the competition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!