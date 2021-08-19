Jorge Masvidal books Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva to headline Gamebred Fighting Championship 2 event

Jorge Masvidal has announced that Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva will headline the second Gamebred Fighting Championship event.

In recent months Masvidal, who is coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Kamaru Usman, has opted to kickstart his own bare-knuckle promotion to run alongside his mixed martial arts career. Bare-knuckle is where “Gamebred” first cut his teeth in the combat sports realm and now, he wants to give fighters a chance to do the same.

Of course, he also wants to make a profitable business out of the whole thing, which is why he’s decided to put MMA veteran Bigfoot Silva in a fight against Alex Nicholson – as he announced during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

In addition to his losing streak within mixed martial arts, Silva has also come up short in bare-knuckle after a BKFC loss to Gabriel Gonzaga. The hope from many fans has long since been that he’d hang up his gloves in favour of retirement but as long as promoters insist on booking him, the guy is going to keep getting back into that ring.

