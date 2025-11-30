Tom Aspinall shares vulgar message to trolls who criticized him over UFC 321 eye poke incident

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall has quite the response to those who have been trolling him since the conclusion of UFC 321.

Aspinall’s title defense against Ciryl Gane back in October ended on a whimper. Gane accidentally poked both of Aspinall’s eyes, and the UFC Heavyweight Champion could not continue. The bout was ruled a no contest as a result.

Some fans have criticized Aspinall for not continuing to fight despite his eye injury. The heavyweight ruler took to social media to let those fans know how he feels about their criticism.

“Thanks for all the love, support & memes, [expletive] the hate,” Aspinall wrote. “Coming to get my revenge on the big cheater.”

Future UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones recently shared his stance on Aspinall’s no contest against Gane during a chat with Geoffrey Woo. “Bones” isn’t sold on Aspinall’s inability to keep fighting in that moment.

“The doctor was like ‘He seems fine’. But Tom’s like ‘No, I can’t fight’. The guy wasn’t trying to see, the guy didn’t want to see,” Jones said of Aspinall.

“The eye he was covering appeared to be the eye that didn’t get penetrated. I don’t think Tom really knew which eye was supposed to be more compromised. He just knew he’d been fouled, and it was his way out.

“If we still fight, it’d be awesome. If not, I don’t feel like I need him. Especially after his last performance.”

Jones has been adamant that he was never impressed by Aspinall’s body of work. “Bones” has expressed his belief that Aspinall has good punching power, but he can’t keep up with him in the grappling department.

Jones has been pounding the table for a spot on the UFC White House card against reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. Ariel Helwani recently shared that it’s the bout UFC officials are hoping to pull off.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

