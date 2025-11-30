Kamaru Usman is not UFC welterweight GOAT, says former rival

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
Kamaru Usman

UFC CEO Dana White has called Kamaru Usman the greatest welterweight in MMA history, but one former foe strongly disagrees.

Usman’s reign as the 170-pound king likely sealed a Hall of Fame induction in the future. “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeated Colby Covington twice, Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal twice during his run at the top of the 170-pound mountain. Usman even knocked “Gamebred” out cold, which was a rare feat.

Still, most argue that Georges St-Pierre is the welterweight GOAT. As for Tyron Woodley, the man who Usman defeated to capture the 170-pound gold, he doesn’t believe “The Nigerian Nightmare” can lay claim to the GOAT distinction. In fact, “The Chosen One” told MMAFighting.com that Usman was simply the teacher’s pet.

“Kamaru is not the greatest welterweight of all time,” Woodley said. “I’m the realest. I had the realest route. I had the realest reign. I was the person who dealt with the most stuff behind the scenes and still managed to win, that I don’t even speak about. I fought all the top contenders that were not big trash talkers. Nobody wanted to say a bad word about Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler or ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. I fought all the up and coming guys. Even Usman and Colby [Covington] and [Darren] Till, those are all up and coming guys.

“He’s not the greatest welterweight of all time. What he is, he is the one that kissed the most ass.”

Woodley had a tumultuous relationship with UFC when he was the promotion’s welterweight champion. Woodley felt the promotion wasn’t pushing him as a top star despite his reign. He also believed that White often discredited him during media appearances.

Woodley’s UFC run ended after he was submitted by Vicente Luque back in 2021. Since then, “The Chosen One” has dabbled in the world of pro boxing, suffering two losses against Jake Paul. He will meet MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Dec. 19, and that bout will be featured on the Paul vs. Anthony Joshua card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman Tyron Woodley UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja celebrates UFC win

UFC 323's Alexandre Pantoja shuts down Merab Dvalishvili super fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

UFC 324's Amanda Nunes gets help from former Kayla Harrison foe

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

Amanda Nunes will be getting some assistance from a former rival of Kayla Harrison.

T.J Dillashaw
UFC

TJ Dillashaw explains why he took Aljamain Sterling UFC title fight despite injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

TJ Dillashaw was once heavily criticized for taking a UFC title fight knowing he was injured, and he has reflected on that decision.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall shares vulgar message to trolls who criticized him over UFC 321 eye poke incident

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall has quite the response to those who have been trolling him since the conclusion of UFC 321.

Dana White gesture at UFC press conference
UFC

UFC boss Dana White reveals harsh reality of eye pokes in MMA fights

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

Dana White has a reality check for fans who think UFC can eliminate eye pokes entirely.

UFC fighter Max Holloway training

Max Holloway unsure if he wants spot on UFC White House card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev, Nassourdine Imavov, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Nassourdine Imavov, shares timeline for UFC title fight

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have an opponent for his first career UFC title defense.

Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Boxing, UFC
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley admits he fears for Jake Paul's safety in upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua: "I'm scared"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Sean O’Malley admits he is concerned for his friend Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: "You cannot bet against Jon"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre admits that it would be difficult to bet against Jon Jones in a hypothetical matchup with Tom Aspinall.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC fight MMA
Max Holloway

Arman Tsarukyan names the only fight that makes sense following UFC 324 snub

BJ Penn Staff - November 29, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan will not be getting the next crack at the UFC middleweight title.