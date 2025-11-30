Kamaru Usman is not UFC welterweight GOAT, says former rival

UFC CEO Dana White has called Kamaru Usman the greatest welterweight in MMA history, but one former foe strongly disagrees.

Usman’s reign as the 170-pound king likely sealed a Hall of Fame induction in the future. “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeated Colby Covington twice, Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal twice during his run at the top of the 170-pound mountain. Usman even knocked “Gamebred” out cold, which was a rare feat.

Still, most argue that Georges St-Pierre is the welterweight GOAT. As for Tyron Woodley, the man who Usman defeated to capture the 170-pound gold, he doesn’t believe “The Nigerian Nightmare” can lay claim to the GOAT distinction. In fact, “The Chosen One” told MMAFighting.com that Usman was simply the teacher’s pet.

“Kamaru is not the greatest welterweight of all time,” Woodley said. “I’m the realest. I had the realest route. I had the realest reign. I was the person who dealt with the most stuff behind the scenes and still managed to win, that I don’t even speak about. I fought all the top contenders that were not big trash talkers. Nobody wanted to say a bad word about Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler or ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. I fought all the up and coming guys. Even Usman and Colby [Covington] and [Darren] Till, those are all up and coming guys.

“He’s not the greatest welterweight of all time. What he is, he is the one that kissed the most ass.”

Woodley had a tumultuous relationship with UFC when he was the promotion’s welterweight champion. Woodley felt the promotion wasn’t pushing him as a top star despite his reign. He also believed that White often discredited him during media appearances.

Woodley’s UFC run ended after he was submitted by Vicente Luque back in 2021. Since then, “The Chosen One” has dabbled in the world of pro boxing, suffering two losses against Jake Paul. He will meet MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Dec. 19, and that bout will be featured on the Paul vs. Anthony Joshua card.