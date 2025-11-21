Jon Jones accuses Tom Aspinall of exaggerating UFC 321 eye injuries as bad blood intensifies

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has serious questions about the severity of Tom Aspinall’s injuries suffered at UFC 321.

UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall continues to recover from serious eye injuries suffered last month at UFC 321. Just minutes into his fight with Ciryl Gane, Aspinall was accidentally poked in both eyes, resulting in Aspinall being unable to continue competing.

The fight was ruled a no-contest, and Aspinall and Gane are expected to run it back sometime in early 2026.

In the meantime, Aspinall continues to be a hot-button topic, mostly focused on whether or not he was ‘looking for an easy way out’ of the fight with Gane. Before the stoppage, Gane had some success on the feet against Aspinall, leading Aljamain Sterling and others to question the defending champion’s heart.

Enter Jon Jones into the discussion, who mercilessly trolled Aspinall on social media and in a post-UFC 321 podcast appearance. He called Aspinall’s grappling ‘incredibly overrated’ and continues to tease a potential showdown at The White House next year.

Jon Jones becomes the latest to seriously question Tom Aspinall’s eye injuries

But Jones took things further in his last media appearance, as he became the latest to question the severity of Aspinall’s ailments.

In a recent interview with Geoffrey Woo, Jones accused Aspinall of exaggerating the injuries he suffered in the cage at UFC 321.

“The doctor was like ‘He seems fine’. But Tom’s like ‘No, I can’t fight’. The guy wasn’t trying to see, the guy didn’t want to see,” Jones said of Aspinall.

“The eye he was covering appeared to be the eye that didn’t get penetrated. I don’t think Tom really knew which eye was supposed to be more compromised. He just knew he’d been fouled, and it was his way out.

“If we still fight, it’d be awesome. If not, I don’t feel like I need him. Especially after his last performance.”

Jones remains hopeful he’ll return to the UFC Octagon at the White House next year. UFC CEO Dana White remains adamant that Jones won’t get his desired return date, hinting at a lack of trust in the GOAT candidate.