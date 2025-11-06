Jon Jones pinpoints ‘incredibly overrated’ parts of Tom Aspinall’s skill set in UFC 321 reaction

By Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2025
Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke suffered at UFC 321

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones didn’t hold back on Tom Aspinall following the unfortunate ending to UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense ended in disaster after several accidental eye pokes by Ciryl Gane in Round 1 at UFC 321. After five minutes to recover, Aspinall was unable to continue competing due to compromised vision, leading to a no-contest.

The UFC matchmakers will likely book an Aspinall vs. Gane rematch in 2026 once Aspinall is fully recovered from his injuries. In recent days, Aspinall’s team has revealed that the UFC heavyweight champion still can’t see clearly out of one of his eyes.

Aspinall’s promotion to undisputed heavyweight champion came after Jon Jones’s retirement in June. After UFC 321, Jones has been quiet on social media after his longtime adversary suffered an unfortunate result.

Jones made his first comments since UFC 321 and didn’t hold back on Aspinall.

Jon Jones blasts Tom Aspinall following no-contest at UFC 321

During a recent appearance on the No Scripts Podcast, Jones shared his reaction to Aspinall’s performance at UFC 321.

“I feel Tom’s a great athlete, but I feel he’s a one-trick pony,” Jones said of Aspinall.

“I believe that his wrestling, and Jiu-Jitsu, is incredibly overrated. He has a beautiful 1-2 [combination], I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. A beautiful 1-2, and that’s about it. He couldn’t touch Ciryl Gane at all, that’s how I felt, Gane was just getting warmed up.

“Gane’s hands were down, bouncing around all over the place. One-trick pony.”

Jones could potentially return to the Octagon next year on the UFC’s White House card. Despite UFC CEO Dana White’s current refusal to have Jones headline the event, Jones remains confident he can change White’s mind.

In the meantime, the UFC’s heavyweight division remains in a bizarre place following UFC 321. Fight fans will have to wait a bit longer to get clarity as the matchmakers plan on an Aspinall vs. Gane rematch.

