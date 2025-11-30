UFC boss Dana White reveals harsh reality of eye pokes in MMA fights

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
Dana White gesture at UFC press conference

Dana White has a reality check for fans who think UFC can eliminate eye pokes entirely.

One foul that has plagued the sport of MMA more than most is the eye poke. Not only has the foul slowed down many fights, it’s ended them prematurely. It’s been a problem in the sport throughout the years and there appears to be no sign of things slowing down.

Appearing on the “Triggernometry” podcast, White said that while UFC can make efforts to decrease the amount of incidents, it’s not something that will go away entirely (h/t MMAFighting).

“We will definitely figure something out,” White said. “It’s like bad decisions, bad referee calls, I mean it’s never going to go away. It’s always going to be here.

“It’s not like we’re going to create some f*cking invention that nobody can get eye poked again. It’s just not going to happen.”

The most recent example of an eye poke ruining a fight was the heavyweight title bout between champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. Gane was finding success against Aspinall early, but he poked the champion in both eyes. Aspinall was unable to continue and the fight was ruled a no contest.

White believes the answer to reducing eye pokes is if athletic commissions hand out stiffer consequences to the fighters.

“Getting poked in the eye by anybody isn’t good,” White said. “We’ve messed around with gloves, we’ve tried to do all these things. I think the big talk is if there’s harder penalties for doing it, guys would be a lot more conscious of it.

“Because you always have these guys where you’re throwing punches and I’m blocking your punches [with my hands out and fingers extended] and then you get a guy that reaches out to catch something and the other guy is coming forward, it’s going to happen. It doesn’t happen as much as it seems. I can’t remember the number … it’s like a hundred or something eye pokes over thousands of fights.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall shares vulgar message to trolls who criticized him over UFC 321 eye poke incident

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025
UFC fighter Max Holloway training
UFC

Max Holloway unsure if he wants spot on UFC White House card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 30, 2025

Max Holloway thinks he’d be a good candidate for the UFC White House card, but he isn’t exactly clamoring for it.

Khamzat Chimaev, Nassourdine Imavov, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Nassourdine Imavov, shares timeline for UFC title fight

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have an opponent for his first career UFC title defense.

Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Boxing, UFC
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley admits he fears for Jake Paul's safety in upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua: "I'm scared"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Sean O’Malley admits he is concerned for his friend Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: "You cannot bet against Jon"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre admits that it would be difficult to bet against Jon Jones in a hypothetical matchup with Tom Aspinall.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC fight MMA

Arman Tsarukyan names the only fight that makes sense following UFC 324 snub

BJ Penn Staff - November 29, 2025
Greg Hardy, UFC, NFL
UFC

VIDEO | UFC, NFL outcast Greg Hardy quits on stool in latest fight: 'I've got asthma!'

BJ Penn Staff - November 29, 2025

Things continue to get worse for Greg Hardy.

Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes responds to fighters criticizing his UFC 325 title fight with Alex Volkanovski: "Stop whining"

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Diego Lopes has responded after numerous fighters criticized his newly announced title fight rematch with Alex Volkanovski at UFC 325.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes post-Noche UFC
Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski admits other fighters are "more deserving" to fight him for the title at UFC 325

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski openly admits that he feels other fighters were “more deserving” of a title fight at UFC 325 when compared to Diego Lopes.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan reacts after being snubbed of a title opportunity at UFC 324

Chris Taylor - November 29, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan was not happy to learn that Paddy Pimblett will be fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324.