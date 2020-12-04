TJ Dillashaw believes fighting Urijah Faber would be a “joke,” but would love to “whoop his ass”

TJ Dillashaw doesn’t think having his comeback fight against Urijah Faber makes sense.

Ever since Dillashaw got suspended, many pointed to his return fight against Faber as one that should happen. The two have a rivalry due to Dillashaw leaving Faber’s gym, and then knocking out his pupil, Cody Garbrandt twice. However, the former bantamweight champion believes fighting Faber would be a joke. But, if it happens, knows he would beat up the Hall of Famer.

“It is a little bit of a joke, I wouldn’t mind beating the guy’s ass but it is a little bit of a joke. It would be a grudge match but he isn’t even ranked in the top-15,” Dillashaw said to ESPN. “I’m coming back looking to fight for the title and they want me to fight a guy not ranked in the top-15. At least make it worth my while. I would love to whoop his ass, it would feel good but it is kind of a joke.”

As of right now, Dillashaw does not have his return fight booked. He is eligible to return on January 18 so should get fight news soon. Urijah Faber, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost to Petr Yan at UFC 245 and whether or not he even fights again is uncertain at this point. So, that could be another hurdle in making this grudge match.

TJ Dillashaw has not fought since he lost by knockout against Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title in January of 2019. He then was suspended for EPO use but is able to return next month.

Urijah Faber, meanwhile, has not fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Petr Yan at UFC 245. Before that, he TKO’d Ricky Simon in the first round in his return to the sport after beating Brad Pickett in 2016 and retiring on a win.

Would you like to see TJ Dillashaw vs. Urijah Faber?