Tito Ortiz thinks Ben Askren is most overrated UFC fighter

Tito Ortiz doesn’t appear to think too highly of Ben Askren.

Askren entered the UFC with a ton of hype. Having won Bellator and ONE Championship gold and being a former Olympic wrestler, many thought “Funky” had a good shot at success on the biggest mixed martial arts stage. There’s still time for Askren to make his mark, but a devastating flying knee KO defeat to Jorge Masvidal has at least served as a bump in the road.

Tito Ortiz is well aware of Askren’s five-second KO loss to Masvidal. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” recently appeared on the Domenick Nati Show and was asked who he thinks the most overrated UFC fighter is.

He made his thoughts clear.

“I guess Ben Askren, huh?. He just got knocked out in five seconds in the UFC. I would say he’d be the man. I mean, “Mr. Funkify’s” getting some attention but his attention lasts only five seconds. He didn’t even get the whole 15 seconds of fame.”

When asked the question once more for certainty, Ortiz didn’t change his mind.

“Yeah, 100 percent.”

Ortiz has a showdown with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio on the agenda. The bout will be held under the Combate Americas banner. Ortiz was a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and said the bout will be contested at 210 pounds and will likely take place on U.S. soil.

As for Ben Askren, what the future holds remains unclear. “Funky” took quite a slide down in the UFC welterweight rankings and now finds himself in the ninth spot. He was the fifth-ranked UFC 170-pounder before his bout with Masvidal.

What do you make of Tito Ortiz viewing Ben Askren as the most overrated UFC fighter?

