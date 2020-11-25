Tim Means: Mike Perry sent pictures of himself eating “cheeseburgers with onion rings on them” before UFC 255

Tim Means says Mike Perry was eating cheeseburgers and onion rings ahead of their UFC 255 fight—and sent him photo evidence to prove it.

Means fought Perry in the middle bout of last weekend’s UFC 255 card. He stepped into replace Perry’s original opponent, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, on just a few weeks’ notice.

Ahead of the fight, Means says Perry was sending photos of himself eating greasy foods that are not generally consumed at the height of fight camp—the irony being that Perry ultimately missed weight for the fight by 4.5 pounds.

“He was sending me Instagram messages like, two weeks ago, eating big cheeseburgers with onion rings on them, stuff like that,” Means said at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “It looked delicious. He asked me how the weight cut was going. I sent him some pictures of broccoli and avocados or whatever.

“But we knew that with Mike coming into this fight. I know him behind the scenes and stuff, what you get on camera that’s exactly who he is off camera. I have nothing but respect for the guy, I know he’s going through some adversity and stuff and sh*t will just make him stronger.”

Means ended up defeating Perry via a hard-fought decision. While Perry had plenty of success of his own in the fight, Means is happy with the way things went.

“I thought the fight went as planned,” Means said. “I wasn’t really stressed about him not making weight yesterday, I knew he did just enough energy-wise to get within that five-pound limit to where we could still have a fight. He got up there dancing so I knew he still had plenty of energy. I knew he was gonna be strong, have a lot of heart, be durable, and that all happened the night of the fight.”

What did you think of the performance Tim Means put forth against Mike Perry?