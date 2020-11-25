Jan Blachowicz lays out plans for move to heavyweight, Jon Jones fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has laid out plans for a move up to the heavyweight division and a fight with Jon Jones.

Jones ruled over the UFC light heavyweight division for many years, but vacated his belt earlier in 2020 with ambitions to move up to the heavyweight division. Blachowicz then captured the division’s vacant title with a second-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes in September.

While Blachowicz is currently focused on defending his light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya and Glover Teixeira, he says he eventually intends on following Jon Jones up to heavyweight—probably in about two years’ time.

“I would like to stay in 205 a little bit longer,” Blachowicz said on Submission Radio. “But it’s also hard because nobody knows what Jon Jones is doing right now. Even the UFC says that they don’t talk with him about his next fight. So, nobody knows what he’s doing. But, I believe that I will catch him later in heavyweight. I think two more years at 205 and then I will go to heavyweight.”

Blachowicz believes it’s also possible he’ll meet Jones in the light heavyweight division in the future—or even on the mats at the former champion’s training home of JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That being said, he suspects Jones will need some convincing.

“He does everything to not fight against me,” Blachowicz said, accusing Jones of ducking him. “So, what can I do? He promised me this fight after [I beat] Corey Anderson, and after couple of months he went to heavyweight. What the f**k?”

“First of all, I have to win against Glover or Israel, and after this fight we can talk about Jon Jones,” Blachowicz concluded. “I don’t care. I believe I catch him in the future somewhere, at 205 or in heavyweight. Or maybe I’ll go to Albuquerque and go to his gym and we do sparring on the mat. But I believe that I have to fight against him somewhere, just for myself.”

